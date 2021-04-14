Office of Children’s Mental Health Focuses on Responding to COVID Changes at School

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES & THE OFFICE OF CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH

Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall today announces the publication of a new fact sheet, Responding to COVID Changes at School, and details what our communities, schools, parents, and policymakers can do to make a difference.

Highlights

Some students returning to in-person learning may be anxious about getting back into a routine and about what to expect in an altered classroom environment.

Extra support to ensure positive emotional well-being for all students will be critical for successful school outcomes.

Children in rural areas, low-income families, Hispanic families, and children with special needs have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. All children already struggling with a mental health or family-related issue are also finding the pandemic especially challenging.

College students are reporting increased depressive symptoms, which are negatively affecting their academic performance.

Insurance companies report a 100% increase in the percentage of self-harm, substance use, and mental health claims for teens in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Wisconsin is one of the top 5 states for having the most insurance claims submitted for intentional self-harm injuries during the pandemic.

What We Can Do