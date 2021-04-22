Press Release from the Republican Party of Langlade County
Republican Party of Langlade County (RPLC)
Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday April 24th
North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Place, Antigo
A press conference will be held from 5:40-5:55 with
Senator Ron Johnson
Congressman Tom Tiffany
Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch
Private room on far west end of building, Door is facing south. This room will be available for set up beginning at 5:15.
Please notify me via email with your intention to attend so we can ensure we have proper accommodations for everyone.
Event begins at 6:00 and is closed to the media.
Any questions should be directed to RPLC Chairman Terry Brand at 715-216-5700