Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

GovernmentLocalLocal InterestNews
Press Release from the Republican Party of Langlade County

Press Release from the Republican Party of Langlade County

By Antigo Times
April 22, 2021
252
0

Republican Party of Langlade County (RPLC)

Lincoln Day Dinner        Saturday April 24th

North Star Lanes    400 Prosser Place, Antigo

A press conference will be held from 5:40-5:55 with

Senator Ron Johnson

Congressman Tom Tiffany

Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch

Location

Private room on far west end of building, Door is facing south.  This room will be available for set up beginning at 5:15.

Please notify me via email with your intention to attend so we can ensure we have proper accommodations for everyone.

Event begins at 6:00 and is closed to the media.

Any questions should be directed to RPLC Chairman Terry Brand at 715-216-5700

Previous Article

Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.