PUBLISHER’S LETTER

On Luminescence

Dear Reader,

Bioluminescence is the light emitted by organisms such as fireflies and deep sea marine life. These creatures illuminate the darkest night and the deepest sea with a self-generated glow that burns through the inky blackness that otherwise would engulf them.

We can use this analogy in our own lives. The human spirit emits a radiance of its own – not in the spectrum visible to the naked eye, yet evident to anyone who is aware of another’s soul and sensitized to their sacred essence. Some among us blaze with the brilliant sparkle of pure love, acceptance, and forgiveness, illuminating all around them with their calm peace and serenity. Does that sound like you? If so, shine on!

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher