Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
April 9, 2021
53
0

On Luminescence

Dear Reader,
Bioluminescence is the light emitted by organisms such as fireflies and deep sea marine life. These creatures illuminate the darkest night and the deepest sea with a self-generated glow that burns through the inky blackness that otherwise would engulf them.

We can use this analogy in our own lives. The human spirit emits a radiance of its own – not in the spectrum visible to the naked eye, yet evident to anyone who is aware of another’s soul and sensitized to their sacred essence. Some among us blaze with the brilliant sparkle of pure love, acceptance, and forgiveness, illuminating all around them with their calm peace and serenity. Does that sound like you? If so, shine on!
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Previous Article

Help Shape Deer Hunting In Wisconsin

Next Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.