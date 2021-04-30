PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Solitude

Dear Reader,

If we are forced to admit it, we all are vagabonds meandering through life. Do we really know what we want and do we really know where we’re going?

I don’t think so. We may think we know our destination, but in reality, when we reach some destination that we think we want, that will fascinate us and lift us up, we find that it falls short. We are still alone. We are not together.

We were not born together, nor will we die together. We do collide into each other at times, however, and in those moments of contact we celebrate the joys and commiserate over the sorrows of life. Alas,

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher