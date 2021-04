The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Cody Thomas Bula, City of Antigo and Sydney Claire Pomputis, City of Antigo

Austin James Linnemann, Town of Norwood and Ashlee Marie Wiesman, Town of Norwood

Dameon Michael Becerra, City of Antigo and Amy Beth Cmaylo, City of Antigo

Jeremy Gene LeMier, City of Antigo and Britta Patricia Davison, City of Antigo