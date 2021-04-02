SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES PUBLIC HEALTH REAFFIRMS ADVISORY REGARDING FACE COVERINGS

(Shawano County, Wis.) – Effective immediately, Shawano-Menominee Counties Public Health Department is issuing a Health Advisory which stipulates that every person age five (5) and older should wear a face covering or mask.

As of March 25, 2021 – 25.6% (10,478) of Shawano County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 15.7% (6,437) of residents have completed the vaccine series. We continue to work diligently with our medical professional partners throughout Shawano County to meet the demand for those who want the COVID19 Vaccine. While we are moving strong in vaccinating our community, it’s important to continue to follow safe practices of the masking, social distancing, and hand washing recommendations. Now more than ever, it’s important that we do not let our guard down. The sooner we reach our goal of vaccinating 80% of the community, the sooner we will be able to return to a life before COVID-19.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Public Health Department has been consistent with maintaining the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the use of masks throughout this pandemic. We are in agreement with Julie Willems Van Dijk – Interim State Health Officer – DHS Deputy Secretary, who states:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we at DHS have followed the science, and we know our local and tribal health departments have done the same. The science is clear – masks work. My mask protects you, your mask protects me, and mask orders protect our communities and everyone in Wisconsin. Science shows that wearing a mask helps prevent transmission of the virus, and science also shows that the more people who wear them, the more effective they are at stopping the spread of COVID-19…After more than a year of dealing with COVID-19, I know people are tired, and that following public health guidance is more and more challenging by the day. Thank you for making healthy and safe decisions, for masking up, and for protecting your fellow Wisconsinites.”

Just to clarify…masks need to be worn correctly or they serve little purpose. The following does not meet CDC requirements for mask wearing:

• Masks worn in a way that does not cover both the mouth and nose • Face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks. Goggles or other eye protection may be used in addition to a mask. Face shields and goggles are used to protect the eyes of the person wearing it.

This advisory should not be used as justification to harass or harm another person who is either wearing or not wearing a face covering. Individuals may have disabilities or other conditions that prohibit them from wearing masks.

Thank you for your commitment to keeping our community safe as we navigate these coming months.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice.