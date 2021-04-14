The Langlade County Humane Society is Hosting a Facebook Live – Feed Fundraising Event

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Shelter is hosting a Facebook live-feed fundraising event on Thursday, April 22, from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring Jordan’s Way Charity, Bob Zoretich, president of the Langlade Co. Humane Society, announced.

“Jordan’s Way is a 501(c)3 charity located in Safety Harbor, Florida,” Zoretich said. “It was created by Kris Rotonda after his dog Jordan died,” Zoretich said.

“We all love our dogs, but my dog Jordan inspired me to change the world,” Rotonda said. “In Jordan’s memory, I am on a 50-State Tour to benefit animal shelters!”

“Kris met Jordan, his best friend and inspiration, 11 years ago at a local shelter,” according to shelter manager Theresa Snyder. Previously, Jordan had spent her whole life in a shelter until Kris was able to rescue her. “Over the years Kris and Jordan helped each other grow as their bond strengthened,” Snyder said.

“When Jordan died, I made a promise to honor her life by helping as many shelters in need as possible, founding Jordan’s Way,” Rotonda said. “I want to create buzz around the Langlade Shelter that builds a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide a permanent home to homeless animals.”

“The goal of the Jordan’s Way event is to raise $15,000, money desperately needed by the Shelter as COVID has forced us to cancel many of our fundraising events,” Zoretich said. “So if you love dogs, please consider donating to the Shelter during this event.”

“Or if you love cats, please donate too,” Snyder added with a smile.

“We know the profound affect that an animal can have on our life,” Zoretich said, “and the impact that we have when we rescue shelter pets.”

“The Langlade Shelter is a group of compassionate animal lovers working hard to save these animals and find them proper homes,” Rotonda said, “so please donate what you can on Thursday, April 22, from 10 am to 2 pm.”