Unified Martial Arts North Well Represented at Grappling Industries Event in Wisconsin Dells

< ► > From L to R. 2nd Nicklaus Metnik 1st Jason Hohensee 3rd Aaron Bixby

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Head Coach Daniel Sokolowski took a pair of grapplers to compete at the largest grappling event in Wisconsin History. Gideon Sass was able to get the gold medal in both of his brackets, and Jason Hohensee was able to secure one gold medal and a trio of silver medals.

Sass’s day started in the Gi Kids White Belt division at 170 pounds. In his first match, Sass was able to control the match, using a take down and guard pass to win via a 3-0 score against Samuel Zaccanti of Core Combat Sports.

Sass then was able to secure a submission victory over Giovanni Hernandez of Tracks BJJ using a Dave Schulz choke in only 14 seconds.

Sass then won his third match against Jace Huff of Elevation Jiu Jitsu Academy, again securing top position and maintaining positional control, eventually securing a 6-0 victory.

In the fourth round, Sass was able to defend a triangle attempt, but eventually was submitted via armbar to Joseph Pisani of Arete Martial Arts Academy.

Because there were 6 people in the bracket, and not everyone goes against everyone, Sass’s 3 victories were enough to advance him to the finals. In the finals, he rematched with Joseph Pisani, and this time won by a score of 3-0. Sass finished his day in the gi with 4 victories, 1 defeat, and a gold medal.

For no-gi, Sass had a 5-man bracket, so it was a true round robin. In the first round, Sass would once again meet up with Joseph Pisani, this time defeating him 5-0.

In the second round, Sass defeated Jace Huff by a score of 9-0.

The third round saw Sass defeat Carlos Ramirez 4-0.

Sass’s last match of the day was an Americana submission victory against Emilio Lopez of Wanderley Jiu Jitsu.

His perfect 4-0 record secured another gold medal. 8-1 on the day, Gideon is looking forward to stepping up to the adult divisions in his next competition.

Jason Hohensee’s day started at 9 am, with a match against Mark Whittemore, a blue belt from Green Bay Jiu Jitsu. Later on in the tournament, Mark would win the No Gi Adult 185 bracket, and take 2nd in the Gi Adult Blue Belt 185 bracket. Hohensee was able to secure a takedown using a body lock and won 2-0.

In the semi-finals, Hohensee’s opponent did not show up, so he advanced to the finals against John Gutta of Tipping Point BJJ. Gutta was able to secure a neck crank from rear mount for the submission victory at 3:33.

Hohensee then competed in the Absolute Gi Blue Belt Master division. In the first round, Hohensee was able to secure a couple of guard passes and attacks from side control, winning a 6-0 decision against Ryan Sample of Highland Fight Systems.

The second round saw Hohensee face Aaron Bixby of Primal MKE. Hohensee was able to secure a takedown, passed to side control, and then tried a series of papercutter chokes. These chokes opened up an opportunity to attack the arm, and at 2:30 Hohensee was able to secure a far side Americana submission for the victory.

The pair of victories put Hohensee in the finals against Nicklaus Metnik of Ronin Fitness. Hohensee collected a gold medal with a 6-0 victory.

Hohensee’s third bracket was the Blue Belt Gi 230-pound bracket.

In the first round, Hohensee faced Devin Shade of Red Schafer MMA. Hohensee won on points 2-0.

In the second round, Hohensee faced Anthony Kromvig of The Academy MN. Hohensee was able to secure the takedown, pass guard, and transition to knee on belly, winning a 10-0 decision.

In the third round, Hohensee faced Manny Hill of Tracks BJJ. Hohensee once again dominated the match, winning by a score of 14-0.

In the fourth round, Hohensee matched up with Andrew Henschel of Resurgence MMA / Wanderley Jiu Jitsu. Henschel was also 3-0, so this match was for the championship. Henschel was able to secure a decision victory. Hohensee went 3-1 in the bracket, earning the silver medal.

Hohensee’s fourth bracket No Gi Master Advanced 230-pound division. Hohensee matched up with Jordan Seufzer, who was competing under Nova Gyms BJJ in the first round. Hohensee was able to counter a couple of shot attempts and control most of the match from side control in route to a 7-0 victory.

Hohensee’s second match was a rematch with John Gutta, with the latter securing a 12-2 victory.

Hohensee’s final match was against Dan Sauer of Wisconsin 360 Jiu Jitsu. Hohensee won this match via a combination shoulder crank and side choke. With the victories, Hohensee secured another silver medal.

On the day, Hohensee was 9-3 and Sass was 8-1. The UMA North crew entered 6 divisions, placing top 2 in every one, and finished the day 17-4.

Anyone interested in Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing, or Mixed Martial Arts are encouraged to stop by Unified Martial Arts North at 834 5th Avenue in Antigo for more information.