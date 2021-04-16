WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES: COVID-19 CASE ACTIVITY HIGH IN LANGLADE COUNTY

In the last two weeks:

The Burden of Illness for Langlade County has increased to 55.6 per 100,000 and the case activity is now considered (WI Burden of Illness has also increased to 179.8 per 100,000 and case activity is still considered high).

**As cases continue to increase, the Langlade County Health Department is strongly encouraging everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) masking and social distancing recommendations as appropriate, even if fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin DHS breaks down confirmed cases of COVID- 19 by age group, to identify age groups that may be experiencing disproportionately high COVID-19 activity as the pandemic continues. The current trend shows that the weekly case number is highest in the <18 age group.

Identified Variant Case Counts in Wisconsin (As of April 15, 2021):

Total Number of Specimens Sequenced for a Variant: 9740

Total Number of B.1.1.7 Variant (First discovered in England): 299

Total Number of B.1.351 Variant (First discovered in South Africa): 15

Total Number of B.1.427/B.1.429 Variant (Recently discovered in CA): 259

Total Number of P.1 Variant (First discovered in four travelers from Brazil): 11

WI DHS is also reporting the proportion of variants by Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) Regions. Langlade County is in the North Central Wisconsin HERC Region. For more information please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/variants.htm

VACCINATION UPDATES:

The CDC and FDA recommended an immediate pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as they review data involving six reported U. S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. WI DHS is following this recommendation and has instructed all Wisconsin vaccinators to immediately pause all administration of this vaccine, to allow the CDC to determine if there are any further cases of this clotting disorder and to provide health care providers with guidance on how to treat this rare condition.

All persons 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The community-based vaccination clinic in the state remains open in Marathon County at the Northcentral Technical College—Center for Business and Industry Building in Wausau and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

Gov. Tony Evers and the WI (DHS) announced that the sixth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Baron County on April 20. The site will be located at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus in Rice Lake. Individuals can call toll-free at 844-684-1064.

To view a current map of vaccine providers please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment registration support call 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday April 15, 2021:

38.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

78.9% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

32.5% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In total (first and second doses) 10,794 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

71% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, April 15, 2021:

Langlade County Health Department has administered 3582 total doses.

In total, the Langlade County Health Department continues to provide approximately 33% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents. (Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

Individuals can register here http://forms.gle/tpHjKbUDGWkjEjA2A for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Langlade County Health Department, or they can call 715-627-6250.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH GRANT UPDATE:

As part of our grant activities, we are providing outreach to the HOMEBOUND population in our county. If you or a family member are considered homebound, and you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact us at 715-627-6250 to determine the best method to ensure a vaccine can be obtained.

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.