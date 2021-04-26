WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the last two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County has increased to 146.6 per 100,000 and the case activity remains HIGH. (WI Burden of Illness is 181 per 100,000 and case activity is still high).

Between 4/16/2021 and 4/23/2021:

– 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Langlade County Health Department.

– All age groups were represented: < 18, 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65+

(Age group breakdowns are consistent with WI Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting).

– To date, the Langlade County Health Department has not been notified of any variants identified in the county.

VACCINATION UPDATES:

All persons 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The community-based vaccination clinic in the state remains open in Marathon County at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will begin using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public. Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February. For the full press release please visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/042221.htm

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment registration support call 844-684-1064.

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Friday April 23, 2021:

• 41.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• 80.1% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

• 35.4% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• 72.5% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine

• In total (first and second doses) 11,894 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

Langlade County Health Service Center—1225 Langlade Road, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409-2795

Phone: 715-627-6250—Fax: 715-627-6391—Email: health@co.langlade.wi.us

Website: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Friday, April 23, 2021:

• Langlade County Health Department has administered 3726 total doses.

Individuals can register here http://forms.gle/tpHjKbUDGWkjEjA2A for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Langlade County Health Department, or they can call 715-627-6250.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH GRANT UPDATE:

As part of our grant activities, we are providing outreach to the HOMEBOUND population in our county. If you or a family member are considered homebound, and you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact us at 715-627-6250 to determine the best method to ensure a vaccine can be obtained.

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.