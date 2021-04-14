FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Wisconsin Horse Council District II Equine Education Day will be held on Saturday, May 22nd from 9 am to 3 pm at Black Hawk Hill Horse Park, N1760 Hwy. 45S, Antigo. Black Hawk Hill has been selected for this 11 county event.

Rodeo City Riders will perform at 10 am followed by a training clinic. The day’s other events include: a scavenger hunt, displays, a craft table, learning about horse breeds, composting, feeding and much more, including Wisconsin horse trails, horse shows and rodeos. You can also learn about horseless horse opportunities and watch demonstrations on grooming and communication. People can also ask questions and enjoy the day.

Youth admission is free. Adult donations will go to local non-profits. Groups of six or more are asked to pre-register at 715-610-1065.