Wisconsin State Parks Spring Operation Changes Begin April 30

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public that there are several operations updates at State Parks and other DNR-managed lands beginning this week.

Starting Friday, April 30, the following changes will be implemented:

Observation towers and playgrounds will be open (Note: Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will not open Friday due to construction delays.)

Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people

Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people

Non-department led special events permit capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.

Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff

In addition to the operations updates, the following amenities continue to be available to state park visitors:

Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)

Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)

Bathroom and dump station facilities

Accessible cabins

Drive-up window service

Concessions, including firewood sales

Rock Island will remain closed to all visitors through Thursday, May 27 to allow for repairs to the dock including dredging of the dock area. Camping reservation holders will be contacted directly and those scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, May 26 or Thursday, May 27, will be given the opportunity to shorten their stay to arrive on Friday, May 28.

Indoor group campgrounds and indoor shelters, including hunting cabins and the Flambeau River State Forest yurt, will also remain closed through June 1. Wisconsin state park and property visitor capacity closures will remain in place to manage overcrowding and promote social distancing.

Season Reminders

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering when a distance of 6 feet or greater cannot be achieved.

State park visitors can purchase annual admission passes online, over the phone by calling local properties directly or in-person at self-registration stations at individual properties.