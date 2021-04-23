Antigo Times

Local InterestNews
WisDOT announces weight limit removals for some North Central Region state highways

By Antigo Times
April 23, 2021
214
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region today announced the schedule for lifting the springtime posted road weight restrictions on some of the region’s state highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 on the following state highways:

  1. WIS 52, Marathon County, from Elm Road to the Shawano County line
  2. WIS 52, Shawano County, from Marathon County line to US 45
  3. WIS 52, Langlade County, from WIS 55 to the north Langlade County line
  4. WIS 52, Forest County, from the south Forest County line to Smith Road
  5. WIS 107, Marathon County, from Marathon County A to the Lincoln County line
  6. WIS 107, Lincoln County, from the Marathon County line to WIS 64
  7. WIS 107, Lincoln County, from Matthew’s Road to Lincoln County S
  8. WIS 153, Marathon County, from Marathon County J to the Shawano County line
  9. WIS 153, Shawano County, from the Marathon County line to US 45

 

Class II roadway weight restrictions are still in effect for Zone 1. Additional information and updates for weight limit restrictions can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website at: http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/ssnl-wt-rsrctns/class2roads.aspx

 

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Leave a reply

