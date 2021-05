Submitted by: Coach Heiny

Athletes Name: Eli Fleischman

Sport: Baseball

Description: Through 10 games this season for the Varsity baseball team, Eli is batting .363 with 4 Doubles, 2 Triples, 10 RBI, and 9 Runs Scored. On the mound he has a 2.10 ERA with 22 Strikeouts in 20 Innings Pitched. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.