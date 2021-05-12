Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EducationLocalLocal InterestSports
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
May 12, 2021
204
0

Submitted by: Coach Hildebrandt, Wissbroecker, Gumbert, Schremp, Musolff

Sport: Boy’s Track & Field

Student: Kaden Steckbauer

Description: Kaden has demonstrated his leadership in the program for multiple years. He has led by example and this has set the expectation and foundation for our program. He’s progressed as an athlete, but more importantly he’s a great person off the track. His leadership and involvement at the Boys and Girls Club and other areas in the community are impactful and meaningful. We are proud of Kaden for his work and dedication in all aspects and are excited for his future!

Previous Article

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Next Article

Robby Hagerty and Nolan Kielcheski Lead Antigo ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.