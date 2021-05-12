Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Hildebrandt, Wissbroecker, Gumbert, Schremp, Musolff

Sport: Boy’s Track & Field

Student: Kaden Steckbauer

Description: Kaden has demonstrated his leadership in the program for multiple years. He has led by example and this has set the expectation and foundation for our program. He’s progressed as an athlete, but more importantly he’s a great person off the track. His leadership and involvement at the Boys and Girls Club and other areas in the community are impactful and meaningful. We are proud of Kaden for his work and dedication in all aspects and are excited for his future!