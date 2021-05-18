Antigo Junior Variety Golf Results
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES
Tuesday, May 11th at Maple Hills in Wittenberg. Wittenberg 217, Antigo 220
Daisy Quinlan 50
Luke Quinlan 52
Colin Koeppel 58
Landon Nelson 60
Riley Leveque 63
Molly Nelson 69
Theoden Reatz 73
Ayden Gabriel 74
Medalists
Tie for 1st Daisy Quinlan 50; Logan Hanson 50, 3rd Luke Quinlan 52
We didn’t play well. Our putting was terrible, something to work on. It sounds like a broken record, but again we had Daisy & Luke shoot well and can’t find a 3 & 4 to shoot a low score.
Thursday, May 13th at Riverview Golf Course in Antigo. Lakeland 174, Mosinee 193, Antigo 204, Northern Pines 208, Medford 213, Tomahawk 219, Rhinelander 238
Daisy Quinlan 48
Jack Hilger 49
Luke Quinlan 52
Landon Nelson 55
Colin Koeppel 59
Molly Nelson 60
Dani Below 65
Riley Leveque 65
Ayden Gabriel 66
Theoden Reatz 73
Medalists
Gray Wagner 41 Lakeland
Tyler Godfrey 43 Lakeland
JJ Alber 43 Lakeland
Owen Dickral 43 Tomahawk
We played well today. Finally we had a 3rd & 4th play step up to help the team to a 3rd placed finish. It’s our second best round of the year. Hopefully we can break to 200 mark yet this year. A lot of our players shot their best round of the year.
Next: Tuesday, May 18th at Mosinee