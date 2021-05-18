Antigo Junior Variety Golf Results

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Tuesday, May 11th at Maple Hills in Wittenberg. Wittenberg 217, Antigo 220

Daisy Quinlan 50

Luke Quinlan 52

Colin Koeppel 58

Landon Nelson 60

Riley Leveque 63

Molly Nelson 69

Theoden Reatz 73

Ayden Gabriel 74

Medalists

Tie for 1st Daisy Quinlan 50; Logan Hanson 50, 3rd Luke Quinlan 52

We didn’t play well. Our putting was terrible, something to work on. It sounds like a broken record, but again we had Daisy & Luke shoot well and can’t find a 3 & 4 to shoot a low score.

Thursday, May 13th at Riverview Golf Course in Antigo. Lakeland 174, Mosinee 193, Antigo 204, Northern Pines 208, Medford 213, Tomahawk 219, Rhinelander 238

Daisy Quinlan 48

Jack Hilger 49

Luke Quinlan 52

Landon Nelson 55

Colin Koeppel 59

Molly Nelson 60

Dani Below 65

Riley Leveque 65

Ayden Gabriel 66

Theoden Reatz 73

Medalists

Gray Wagner 41 Lakeland

Tyler Godfrey 43 Lakeland

JJ Alber 43 Lakeland

Owen Dickral 43 Tomahawk

We played well today. Finally we had a 3rd & 4th play step up to help the team to a 3rd placed finish. It’s our second best round of the year. Hopefully we can break to 200 mark yet this year. A lot of our players shot their best round of the year.

Next: Tuesday, May 18th at Mosinee