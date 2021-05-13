Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 5/17/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, May 5th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 5th Avenue and Sunset Drive. The caller told officers that a red pickup truck went through the stop sign at 5th Avenue and Sunset Drive and struck them. The striking vehicle then continued westbound on 5th Avenue. It later returned and met the caller in the parking lot of the football field. One driver was cited for having no insurance.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Forrest Avenue reporting that over the last few days a stainless steel fryer, 3 sheets of stainless and a stainless steel exhaust fan cover had been stolen. The caller told officers that the exhaust fan cover had just been taken the night before.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Hudson Street. A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and a probation hold.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Hudson Street. The female caller told officers that she had video of a subject backing into her vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Neva Road reporting that a male subject in a maroon truck was saying “wrong food” and driving the wrong way through the drive thru of the business. The caller told officers that they thought the male subject was intoxicated or had a mental issue. When officers arrived, they determined that the male subject was not intoxicated. He told officers that the restaurant had given him the wrong order, so he turned around to get a new order. He stated that he was impatient, so he went through the drive thru the wrong way.

Thursday, May 6th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Clermont Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. They were also given a verbal warning for not wearing a seatbelt.

Friday, May 7th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with lane blockage at Century Avenue and Neva Road.

Officers responded to a call from Probation & Parole requesting an officer. A subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, May 8th

A subject came to the Safety Building to talk to an officer about being scammed out of $500 in gift cards from a Facebook user.

Sunday, May 9th

Officers responded to a report of intoxicated pedestrians on Deleglise Street. Officers stopped a vehicle at Saratoga Street and Pierce Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. They had a passenger under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at E. 8th Avenue and Fischer Street for a vehicle that struck a pole. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had not struck the pole, but it was close. The driver was not intoxicated. It was thought that the elderly male driver may possibly be experiencing a medical issue. He was transported to Langlade Hospital and later given a ride to his residence.

Monday, May 10th

Officers responded to a call from a male on 6th Avenue reporting that his van had been stolen. He told officers that the last time he saw it was at 5:00 PM the night before. He told officers were it had been parked. He said that there was a key in it, but the doors had been locked. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, May 11th

Officers responded to a report of a bear in a yard at an address on Gowan Road. The caller told officers that the bear was sitting by a tree in the back yard and it appeared to be injured. The bear was dispatched.

Wednesday, May 12th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, May 5th

Officers responded to a report of suspicious people at an address on Cty. Rd. HH. The caller told officers that some intoxicated female subjects at the location were acting suspicious. When officers arrived they felt that the subject may be under the influence of methamphetamine. A search was conducted and a concealed large switchblade knife was discovered. One of the female subjects was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/obstructing an officers and a probation & parole warrant. The other female subject was picked up by a relative.

Thursday, May 6th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. B.

Officers responded to a report of a small bear in the back yard at an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that it appeared to be injured as it was limping.

Officers received a call from an area business on Antigo Street reporting a gas drive off approximately 5 minutes before their call. The vehicle was described as a small, silver SUV. It left going northbound. A teletype was sent to the Oneida County Sheriff’s office.