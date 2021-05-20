Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 5/24/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, May 13th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business. A male subject was trying to fight with another male. The male subject had shoved a bartender and was trying to get back inside. Officers took the male subject into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A female subject was cited for retail theft.

Friday, May 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Langlade Road. The driver was written for re-exam.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Superior Street reporting that a silver truck pulled in and hit her vehicle. There were no injuries. The striking vehicle then left going west on 4th Avenue. The caller told officers that they thought the driver of the vehicle may have been intoxicated.

Saturday, May 15th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Neva Road. The subject had left going northbound on Hwy. 45. Officers stopped the vehicle. They received consent to search. A subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, May 16th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue. Officers separated the parties. All parties were notified that if law enforcement had to come back, someone would be going to jail.

Officers stopped a vehicle on 6th Avenue. A search was conducted. A subject was taken into custody.

Monday, May 17th

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Nantasket Street reporting that he found a baggie of a powdery white substance that he believed was methamphetamine, under the stairs in a stroller. The caller told officers that he flushed the substance. He also said that his neighbor came down and asked him where the baggie went. Officers were advised.

Tuesday, May 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle on 5th Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was also given a verbal warning for moving violations.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, May 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45. A white Suburban, pulling a red trailer, was stuck in the ditch. The male driver was advised he would be written for re-exam and should not be driving at this time. Also, the trailer was not for road use.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at an address on Hwy. 45. The vehicle was described as a gray Impala with black on the bottom. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to other sheriff’s offices about the vehicle.

Monday, May 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at S. Dorr Street and Forrest Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that they had dumped out some ashes from a fire the night before and it caused some leaves to catch fire. The fire was located about 50 yards behind a house and was about 20 feet in diameter. The Wolf River Fire Department was on the scene.

Tuesday, May 18th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Kennedy Road. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to Corrections.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Koepenick Road. There was a fire in the woods, about 10 x 10 in size, about 20 feet from a house.