Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 5/31/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, May 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle on 5th Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was also given a verbal warning for moving violations.

Officers responded to a report of a gas drive off from an area business on Neva Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. The manager of the business would be reviewing the video tapes to look for more information.

Officers received a call from a female on 10th Avenue reporting that she had received confirmation that a Fedex package had been delivered, but when she got there, the package was gone. The value of the contents was approximately $20.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 7th Avenue.

Wednesday, May 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Clermont Street and Amron Avenue. One vehicle went through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Thursday, May 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Antigo High School on 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Aurora Street and 8th Avenue. The parties were separated.

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Hudson Street reporting that they saw someone lurking around the house and requested that an officer drive by occasionally. Officers then received a second call from the subject reporting that the prowler came back and sat on their deck. When the caller asked the subject to leave, the prowler punched them and hit them with a baseball bat. The prowler was described as wearing a black mask, blue jeans shorts and a blue sweatshirt. They ran off towards Castle Park. The caller declined EMS.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Wausau Road. The fire was located on the second floor of the two story structure. Flames were visible. Everyone was out of the house.

Friday, May 21st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that they were flagged down in the 600 block and told that someone had been assaulted.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Badger Avenue and Arctic Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Monday, May 24th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. A camper struck the overhang in the drive thru. There was damage to the overhang and the camper.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. A van struck a cement pole. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, May 25th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Superior Street and 6th Avenue. A search was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were also cited for speed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, May 19th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 45. The vehicle was removed.

Saturday, May 23rd

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Golf Road reporting that his father’s cabin had some damage to the windows. He told officers that he had been there the 1st week in May and seen the damage then, but did not report it. It appeared to officers that the two windows had been shot with a BB gun. Photos were taken. There were no suspects.

Monday, May 24th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. B.

Tuesday, May 25th

Officers responded to a report of several trees and multiple power lines down on Cty. Rd. P. A tree had fallen on house and some cars. The Highway Department was contacted. Alliant Energy was contacted.