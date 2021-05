Birth Announcements for 5/24/21

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Baby Boy, Chase Xavier Kools, Born to Chad & Ashley Kools of Eau Claire

Grandparents are Mike & Leandra Kools of Bryant

& Tom & Mickey Reimer of Antigo

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Baby Girl Born to Hali & Coty Isaacson of Merrill

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Baby Girl Born to Sarah Schamberger & Travis Schroepfer of Bryant