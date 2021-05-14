City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 5/18/21

CLOVER ROOM/MULTI-PURPOSE BLDG

LANGLADE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Consideration of Housing Development Proposals on Vacant City Property Located Along the West Side of Hogan Street North of the Remington Detention Pond

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.