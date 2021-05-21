Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 5/25/21

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 5/25/21

By Antigo Times
May 21, 2021
126
0

COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Consideration of Housing Development Proposals on Vacant City Property Located Along the West Side of Hogan Street North of the Remington Detention Pond

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting ...

Next Article

2021 Elk Hunt Application Period Closes May ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.