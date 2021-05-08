City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for May 12th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

5:45 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Principal Forgiveness Lead Service Program

2. Request from the Antigo Lions Club Regarding the Extension of Noise Ordinances (June 4th to the 6th) as Part of the Championship Off-Road Race Event

3. Use of $50,000 of Remaining Joint City/County Project Priority Funds as Established by the RLF CLOSE Program Resolution #32-19 to be utilized for Rent Payments for the Newly established Senior Center of Langlade County Located at 904 5th Avenue

4. Use of $50,000 of Remaining Joint City/County Project Priority Funds as Established by the RLF CLOSE Program Resolution #32-19 to be utilized for Demolition of Deteriorated Properties within the City either Scheduled for Tax Reversion or as Candidates for the Condemnation Process

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

