City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 5/26/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the April 14 and 28, 2021 Meeting

2. Consider the Extension of Water, Sanitary & Storm-Water Utilities to the north Right-of-Way Line as part of the 5th Avenue Construction Project for the Accommodation of Future Expansion of the Windy View Heights Subdivision with 50% of the Cost being Provided by the Developer

3. Approval of Sidewalk Replacement Bid Deemed Most Advantageous to the City of Antigo

4. Submittal of WisDOT Form DT1515 for the Selection of MSA Professionals as the Design Engineer for a TAP Grant Project to Expand the City’s Saratoga Bicycle/Pedestrian Trail

5. Request to Open Forrest Avenue (CTH Y) from Dorr to Mary Streets as an Additional Section to the City’s ATV/UTV Route Map

6. Updates to ATV/UTV Designated route Map Including the Opening Of Forrest Avenue (CTH Y) Between Dorr and Mary Streets

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

