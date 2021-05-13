Community Calendar 5/17/21 to 5/24/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry May 19th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & May 21st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry May 17th & May 24th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), May 19th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride May 17th & 24th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. MAY: (10th Route 2) (17th Route 3) (24th: Route 4) (Memorial Day 31st – NO RIDE); JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Mueller’s Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Car Seat Fitting Station May 19th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. A brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information, call (715) 627-6251.

16th Annual Touch-a-Truck May 19th 4-6pm Crawford Center 225 S. Waukechon St., Shawano. Kids of all age will love to sit in many types of community trucks and vehicles at this free event. Bring your camera!

Go For It Quad & Bike Races – Round 1 May 22nd 7am-7pm Go For It Raceway, N1696 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Go For It Raceway will be holding Quad & Bike Racing on May 22, July 17, August 14, August 28, September 25 and October 9 as part of their 2021 Dirt-Track Series. Go For It Raceway features both clay oval and clay TT tracks. The track is located just 4 miles south of Antigo on Hwy 45. The track is built in a valley offering great spectator views and features a concession stand with an assortment of food and beverages, including burgers, brats, hotdogs, and a wide variety of beverages. Go to https://www.goforitraceway.com/ for more information.

WHC Youth Equine Education & Fun Day May 22nd 9am-3pm Black Hawk Hill, N1760 US Hwy 45 S, Antigo. Black Hawk Hill has been selected for this 11 county event. Rodeo City Riders will perform at 10 am followed by a training clinic. The day’s other events include: a scavenger hunt, displays, a craft table, learning about horse breeds, composting, feeding and much more, including Wisconsin horse trails, horse shows and rodeos. You can also learn about horseless horse opportunities and watch demonstrations on grooming and communication. People can also ask questions and enjoy the day. Food and refreshments on-site. Youth admission is free. Adult donations will go to local non-profits. Groups of six or more are asked to pre-register at 715-610-1065.

Wescott Bike Ride May 22nd 10am-2pm Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Rd., Shawano. Gently rolling hills on scenic back roads, 15-20 miles. Free with guides, maps, water and snacks provided. Donations accepted. No indoor gathering Contact: info@shawanopathways.org for more information or call 715-526-2525.

DYI Container Workshop Annual Planting May 22nd 10-11am Shawano Lawn & Stone, 950 S. Waukechon St., Shawano. We provide the soil, instruction, & fertilizer for free! You just pay for the plants! Free soil for 1 pot only. Feel free to bring extra soil for extra pots.

Youth Tractor & Machinery Safety Certification Course June 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th 8am-noon. Town of Antigo Town Hall. For youth ages 12-16 operating tractors or self-propelled farm machinery on public roads or for employment on farms. This 24-hour program meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor or self-propelled implement of husbandry on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements in agriculture under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The fee for this class is $35 per youth, which includes the training manual and handouts. LIMITED TO THE FIRST 20 PAID REGISTANTS. For Course Information and registration go to https://bit.ly/3xrZ9go or contact the office UW-Madison Division of Extension Langlade County at 715-627-6236.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting May 19th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) May 19th, May 23rd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 17th, May 18th, May 21st & May 22nd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group May 18th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs May 19th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

SALT (Senior Adults Living Triumphantly) May 20th Noon-1pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Our SALT community is devoted to the physical, emotional, social, and above all, spiritual care of our over-fifty members. Meetings start at noon in the Quest Center from September through May. A potluck meal usually starts the meeting, followed by prayer and praise, and a brief devotional. For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

