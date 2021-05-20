Community Calendar for 5/24/21 to 5/31/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry May 26th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & May 28th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry May 24th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), May 26th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride May 24th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. MAY: (24th: Route 4) (Memorial Day 31st – NO RIDE); JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Mueller’s Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Suicide Prevention Training for Adults May 26th 4:40-5:30pm Antigo Public Library, McGinley Rm., 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Learn the warning signs of suicide, practice the 3 main steps to help someone in crisis, increase your confidence in helping those in crisis & reduce the stigma associated with mental health challenges & suicide. Participants must wear a mask. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/3n1QJrk or by calling 715-627-6236.

13th Annual Taste of Shawano Picnic May 26th 4:30-7pm Franklin Park, 235 S. Washington St., Shawano. Join us for a taste of Shawano and Menominee culture. Showcasing culinary creations from local restaurateurs, this event will be entertainment for the whole family! Pre-sale tickets $10 for adults. Day of tickets available based on availability $15 adults, $10 children (under 18). 100% of proceeds benefit the youth served by Junior Achievement in Shawano and Menominee counties.

Elcho Music in the Park – Elcho School Band May 26th 6pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Memorial Day Weekend Flea Market May 28th 7am-4pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. $2 admission. Free parking. Find great items for any occasion at this popular flea market. Come see the treasures and give them a new home. For more information, please call 715-526-9769 or go to www.zurkopromotions.com.

Shawano City-Wide Rummage Sale May 28th-May 31st Shawano.

Post Lake Memorial Day Weekend Bullhead Fishing Tournament May 28th-30th PLIA Building, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. The Post Lake Memorial Day Weekend Bullhead Fishing Tournament starts anytime on Friday and ends with a weigh-in at noon on Sunday at the PLIA building. Fish anywhere on Upper and Lower Post Lakes. Some of the catch will be smoke and eaten. The rest is donated to the REGI Raptor Education Center for food for the birds. Prizes for the most total weight caught. Categories for adults and children. For more information, please call 715-777-5470.

Gresham Lions Club Annual Memorial Weekend Trail Ride May 28th – May 30th Upper Red Lake Rd., Gresham. Camping, vendors, music, and trail riding on Sat. & Sun.

2nd Annual DIRT Craft & Vendor Show May 29th 8am-4pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. Come & see the many assorted items, jewelry to art, to crafts & woodworking. For more information, call Angela at 715-291-4877 or go to www.wildmanarts.com.

Oxbow Odyssey May 29th 9am-1pm Wolf River State Trailhead/Parking Area, Walrich Rd., White Lake. The Oxbow Odyssey is a 23-mile gravel, two-track dirt and road ride utilizing the Wolf River State Trail and forest roads in the Nicolet National Forest. This non-competitive ride begins at 10 am in Langlade, Town of Wolf River, on the gravel Wolf River State Trail that heads north along the scenic upper Wolf River. The route then exits the Wolf River State Trail in Hollister and goes east into a network of National Forest paved and gravel roads. The ride loops back around south to the start at Walrich Rd. Day of Registration: Saturday morning 9-10am. Cost: donation only. Proceeds benefit Mountain Bike Trail maintenance and construction in Eastern Langlade County. Please call 715-891-3906 for more information.

Benefit Ball Tournament for Angel Zimmerman May 29th 10am Timber Haven Bar & Grill, W6962 Hwy. 64, Polar. Sign up a team for a Co-Ed ball tournament to benefit Angel Zimmerman, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. So let’s show our support for this wonderful person. Contact Casey at 715-350-1002 to reserve your spot to play for Angel. Entry fee is $150. 50% going to Angel and 50% to the winning teams. There will be baskets, 50/50 raffle, and a dunk tank there to raise money for Angel. The tournament may start Friday night. Contact Casey at 715-350-1002 to reserve your spot to play for Angel.

Emerging Talents Art Show May 29th-June 13th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. An exhibit of original art by Wittenberg & Birnamwood students, K-12 grade. The show is open on Saturdays & Sundays 11am-3pm with a special reception 6/13 following the Wittenberg Community Days Parade. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Pelican Lake Women’s Civic Fundraiser May 30th 9am-3pm Schoepke Town Hall, Pelican Lake. Annual brat fry, pie sale, raffle fundraiser for the Pelican Lake Women’s Civic Club. This event includes crafters, direct sales vendors & flea market booths all lining Hwy 45. For more information, go to pelicanlakewi.org.

Main Street Memories Car Show May 30th Downtown, Tomahawk. Come join us for our annual car show & craft fair. This rain or shine event hosts music, food, shopping, family entertainment & more! We close off our four blocks of historic main street of West Wisconsin Ave. to showcase up to 300 show cars from all around the greater Northwoods & beyond. Take a step back in time to marvel at some automobile greats or fast forward to new technology showstoppers. For more information, please go to www.tomahawkmainstreet.org or call 715-453-1090

Annual Corn Hole Tournament Fundraiser May 30th 3pm Northwoods Inn, N8905 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. Registration is $20. The tournament starts at 3pm with a 100% payout. There will be live music by Copperhead. Food served until 6pm.

Memorial Day Events May 31st

Eland – 7:30am Eland Cemetery; Lily Cemetery – 10am Services; St. Mary’s Church Cemetery – 11am Services; Tigerton – 11am Veterans Memorial Park, 233 Pine St., Tigerton; Wittenberg – 8am Bethany Cemetery, 8:30am Ho Chunk, 9am Robbins Road, 9:30am Homme Home, 10am St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 10:30am Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, 11am Forest Home Cemetery

Shawano Allied Veterans Memorial Day Parade and Service May 31st 9-10:30am Shawano. 9:20am parade starts at Huckleberry Harbor, going east on Fifth Street, ends at the Woodlawn Cemetery memorial area with the Shawano High School marching band & Shawano Middle School band.

Birnamwood Legion Post #341 Memorial Day Celebration May 31st Noon-2pm Chet & Emil’s Restaurant, 388 Main St., Birnamwood. Chicken dinner by reservation at Chet & Emil’s. For more info call Wayne at 715-326-3153 or Chet & Emil’s at 715-449-2226.

Music in the Park – Antigo Jazz Band May 31st Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission.

Youth Tractor & Machinery Safety Certification Course June 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th 8am-noon. Town of Antigo Town Hall. For youth ages 12-16 operating tractors or self-propelled farm machinery on public roads or for employment on farms. This 24-hour program meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor or self-propelled implement of husbandry on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements in agriculture under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The fee for this class is $35 per youth, which includes the training manual and handouts. LIMITED TO THE FIRST 20 PAID REGISTANTS. For Course Information and registration go to https://bit.ly/3xrZ9go or contact the office UW-Madison Division of Extension Langlade County at 715-627-6236.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting May 25th 5pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St. Antigo.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting May 26th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting May 26th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) May 26th, May 30th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 24th, May 25th, May 28th & May 29th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group May 25th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs May 26th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

