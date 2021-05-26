Community Calendar for 5/31/21 to 6/7/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 2nd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & June 4th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for June will be – Chicken, beef, vegetable broth (low or no salt).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 7th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 2nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Shawano City-Wide Rummage Sale May 28th-May 31st Shawano.

Emerging Talents Art Show May 29th-June 13th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. An exhibit of original art by Wittenberg & Birnamwood students, K-12 grade. The show is open on Saturdays & Sundays 11am-3pm with a special reception 6/13 following the Wittenberg Community Days Parade. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Memorial Day Events May 31st

Eland – 7:30am Eland Cemetery; Lily Cemetery – 10am Services; St. Mary’s Church Cemetery – 11am Services; Tigerton – 11am Veterans Memorial Park, 233 Pine St., Tigerton; Wittenberg – 8am Bethany Cemetery, 8:30am Ho Chunk, 9am Robbins Road, 9:30am Homme Home, 10am St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 10:30am Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, 11am Forest Home Cemetery

Memorial Day Parade May 31st 8am Antigo. Meet at 8 am at the Hudson Street Bridge. Proceed down 5th Avenue to the courthouse for the ceremony. For more information, please call 715-610-2641.

Shawano Allied Veterans Memorial Day Parade and Service May 31st 9-10:30am Shawano. 9:20am parade starts at Huckleberry Harbor, going east on Fifth Street, ends at the Woodlawn Cemetery memorial area with the Shawano High School marching band & Shawano Middle School band.

Birnamwood Legion Post #341 Memorial Day Celebration May 31st Noon-2pm Chet & Emil’s Restaurant, 388 Main St., Birnamwood. Chicken dinner by reservation at Chet & Emil’s. For more info call Wayne at 715-326-3153 or Chet & Emil’s at 715-449-2226.

LeRoyer Memorial Walkway Event May 31st 1pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. All are welcome to join in the military ceremony & remembrance. The service will be held on the LeRoyer Memorial Walkway on the north side of the hospital. You are invited to bring a red geranium plan, if you wish, in remembrance of your loved ones. It will be planted in the geranium flower bed. Please bring a chair, Masking & social distancing is required. In the event of rain, the service will be cancelled.

Music in the Park – Antigo Jazz Band May 31st Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission.

Creating And Updating Your Resume June 2nd 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This is a free class with a liver presenter. You may attend on campus or from any computer or phone with internet access. Registration is required. Please call Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737 or email: storlie@ntc.edu

Elcho Music in the Park – The Drovers June 2nd 6pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Music in the Park – Rocker June 3rd Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Tigerton Rummage O’ Rama June 4th-5th 8am-5pm Tigerton. Maps available at the 1905 Village Hall and Tigerton businesses.

Triple R Riding Club Spring Horse Trail Ride June 4th-6th Crocker Hills Equestrian & Sled Dog Trail, Fraley Rd., Elton. There will be a special Glowstick ride on Saturday evening beginning at sundown. The trailhead is about 1 to 2 miles north of Hwy 64 on Fraley Rd. As one of their fundraisers, the 4-H Crocker Kids will be serving a meal under the pavilion after the ride. The trail ride is on your own. If you would like a guided ride, please contact one of the club members. A copy of your negative Coggins is required to leave with the club. As this is a fundraiser for the Triple R club, there is a fee of $5 per horse and $10 per camping unit for the weekend. Contact Evan Damos at 715-216-1948 for more information.

Fairways for Futures – Golf & Auction Event June 4th 2pm Bass Lake Country Club, Deerbrook. Join us at 2pm for a 9-hole golf scramble; 4pm live music and 5pm dinner. There will also be an online auction from May 30th-June 6th. Golf Registration: $300 per team which includes a golf cart & dinner or join us just for dinner at $25 per person. This event is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods. Register at bgcnorthwoods.org or call 715-627-1800.

MC Rock Fest June 4th-5th 4pm MC Festival Grounds, N5890 County Road H, Gleason. It is a two day classic rock festival in the beautiful Northwoods! We offer camping and great “live” music from the best bands in Wisconsin! Some of the bands this year include: Crakin’ Yankees, Heartless (A tribute to Heart) & GlamBand. Tickets are $25 for one day pass or $40 for weekend pass. Camping package $130. For more information, please call 715-219-5015 or go to www.mcfests.com.

Shawano Sun Drop Dayz June 4th-5th Starting 4:30pm Fri., 10am-10pm Sat., E. Elizabeth St., Shawano. Bring your family and friends to fun-filled Sundrop Dayz. Friday night fish fry, kid’s activities and live music by “Trav Ace & the Generators” from 6:30-9:30pm. Activities begin on Saturday with a flea market, 5K walk/run, unique craft vendors, kid’s activities & inflatables, Menominee Indian Tribe Traditional singing & dancing, Lumberjack competition & plenty of local tasty treats & brews. Enjoy live music by “Chad Przbylski & the Polka Rhythms” from 11am-2pm, “Grand Union” from 3-6pm, “Johnny Wad” from 6:30-9:30pm. Shawano is the only place on Earth where Sun Drops soda is being made & bottled in returnable glass bottles. Tour the Sun Drop museum & experience the fun interactive displays. Most importantly visit the tasting room & sample their different soda flavors. For more information, please go to www.sundropdayz.com.

State Wide FREE Fun Weekend June 5th-6th 5am FREE State Parks admission, FREE Fishing, FREE state trails, FREE ATV riding on public trails.

Antigo Farmer’s Market June 5th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Antigo City-Wide Garage Sales June 5th 8am-4pm There will be dozens of participants in the city-wide garage sales again! This popular event has something for everyone. Maps of the garage sale locations are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, in the Antigo Times/Shopper & the Antigo Daily Journal office.

Jack Lake Crazy Eights Mountain Bike Race June 5th 8am-7pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Memorial Park, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. Racing starts at 9am for the long race, 11am for the mid-race & 1pm for the short race. The Jack Lake Crazy Eights Mountain Bike Race is part of the Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Bike Series. Get your friends together for a team, or go for it solo. We will have a group campsite reserved & there is swimming in beautiful Jack Lake just a short walk from the race pit area & a group campsite, a disc golf course & a very nice shower facility. The race course is 8.4 miles long & 96% single track on fast flowing trails. The trails are not super technical, but definitely aerobic! A lap will be under an hour. For more information, please call Beth Wagner at 715-350-1060.

Motorcycle Safety Class June 5th & 12th 8am-4:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The 16- hour Basic Motorcycle Rider course is designed for beginning riders and was developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF). Instructors are certified by the MSF and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It is taught off-street, out of traffic, and motorcycles and helmets are provided. The course consists of 6 hours of classroom and 10 hours of on-cycle instruction. The Basic Rider Course covers preparing to ride, turning, shifting and braking, street strategies, special situations, increasing riding skills, maintenance and insurance. For more information, call l715-623-7601 or email: antigowittenberg@ntc.edu

Youth Tractor & Machinery Safety Certification Course June 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th 8am-noon. Town of Antigo Town Hall. For youth ages 12-16 operating tractors or self-propelled farm machinery on public roads or for employment on farms. This 24-hour program meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor or self-propelled implement of husbandry on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements in agriculture under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The fee for this class is $35 per youth, which includes the training manual and handouts. LIMITED TO THE FIRST 20 PAID REGISTANTS. For Course Information and registration go to https://bit.ly/3xrZ9go or contact the office UW-Madison Division of Extension Langlade County at 715-627-6236.

Lions Club Roaring Raceway Off-Road Races June 5th-6th 10am-10pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. The AMSOIL Championship Off-Road races are coming to the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo. One day pass is $30 or a weekend pass is $50. Free entry for 12 years & younger. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at Langlade Ford located at 2530 Neva Road, Antigo. The Antigo Off-Road Race will kick off the AMSOIL Off-Road Race season. For more information, call Zach Zager at 715-216-5507.

Oozeforging Slime Alchemy Workshop June 5th 2-4pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Blend your own slimes, goops, and goos in our oozeforging workshop. Ingredients and directions will be provided. Located outside the library in the grassy area north of the building. For more information, call Steph at 715-623-3724.

Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course June 7th-10th 8am-1pm Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Class size is limited to 10 people. Enrollment deadline is June 1st. Call 715-627-0497 for more information.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 7th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Mueller’s Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – Mojoe & Flipside June 7th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

City Plan Commission Meeting June 1st 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting June 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June 2nd, June 6h (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 31st, June 1st, June 4th & June 5th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group June 1st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs June 2nd 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.