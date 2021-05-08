DHS Connecting Vaccinators with Groups Wanting On-Site Vaccination Clinics

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces it is helping employers and community-based organizations connect with vaccine providers in order to offer on-site vaccinations. This will help bring vaccinations to where people are and provide increased protection from COVID-19 in their communities. The program is part of the statewide effort to promote vaccine equity by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for Wisconsinites.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from the virus. And our biggest priority is to ensure all Wisconsinites have the opportunity to get that protection,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This vaccinator matching program will help us achieve that by providing vaccine options to people in their communities through the organizations they trust.”

The matching program builds on the employer-based vaccination program by encouraging vaccinators to also partner with community-based organizations to hold on-site vaccination clinics. Vaccine providers are encouraged to reach out to local organizations and employers to host pop-up or on-site vaccine clinics.

Trusted organizations can encourage vaccination among their members, clients, and communities by offering a community-based vaccination. This can provide convenience and build confidence by seeing others in trusted social circles get vaccinated. Organizations interested in providing vaccinations can fill out the vaccinator provider matching survey(link is external). DHS will then coordinate with local and tribal health departments and vaccinators to ensure those organizations are supported.

While we continue to work to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated, it is critical to continue good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated can review safe activities in our post-vaccination guidance.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook(link is external), Twitter(link is external), or dhs.wi on Instagram(link is external) for more information on COVID-19.