Edwards, Hagerty Find Victories at USA Northern Plains Regional Greco Event

< ► > Nolan Kielcheski

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Four Antigo Wrestling Club members took to the mats representing Wisconsin at the USA Northern Plains Regionals Greco event held Sunday, May 16th.

Logan Edwards started the day dropping a match to multiple time Folkstyle state qualifier Carter Ban of Minnesota. Edwards would come back in a big way, using a double overhook lateral to secure a pinfall victory over Zakary Zimmerman of Minnesota in only 20 seconds. Edwards would end his day with a loss to J.D. Downs of Iowa.

Robby Hagerty started his day with a loss to Brent Slade, who took 7th at Folkstyle state and was a freestyle state champion for Iowa this year. Hagerty would bounce back with a dominant victory over Ty Halverson of Iowa. Hagerty would score first in the match, using an overhook to an armspin for 4 points 45 seconds into the match. Hagerty would then secure a pair of gut wrench turns to increase his lead to 8-0. After a failed challenge by Halverson increased Hagerty’s lead to 9-0, Hagerty was able to use an underhook to a duck under and a giant belly to back suplex to finish his opponent by fall at 1:26 of the first round. Hagerty would finish the day with a loss to Tyler Rodriguez of Florida.

Also competing in Greco were Nolan Kielcheski and Danny Livermore, who ran into some very high-level wrestlers while getting their first taste of this level of Greco competition.

Junior Boys 138

Logan Edwards’s place is unknown and has scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (WI) won by forfeit over Dylan Gvillo (IL) (FF)

Champ. Round 2 – Carter Ban (MN) won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (WI) (TF 13-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Edwards (WI) won by fall over Zakary Zimmermann (MN) (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 3 – J.d. Downs (IA) won by fall over Logan Edwards (WI) (Fall 0:41)

Boys 16U 160

Robert Hagerty’s place is unknown and has scored 2.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (WI) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Brent Slade (IA) won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (WI) (TF 11-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Robert Hagerty (WI) won by fall over Ty Halverson (IA) (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Rodriguez (FL) won by fall over Robert Hagerty (WI) (Fall 1:11)

Boys 14U 136

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Blake Smith (IL) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (WI) (TF 10-0)

Round 2 – Bradley Rodriguez-Little (MN) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (WI) (TF 10-0)

Round 3 – Brayden Koester (IA) won by fall over Nolan Kielcheski (WI) (Fall 0:42)

Round 5 – Gage Losiewicz (WI) won by fall over Nolan Kielcheski (WI) (Fall 1:12)

Boys 16U 120

Danny Livermore’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.