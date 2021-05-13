Hofrichter Claims State Championship, 10 Antigo Wrestling Club Members Compete at State Freestyle Tournament

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Wrestling Club was well represented at the state Freestyle tournament held Saturday, May 8th, in Wisconsin Dells. The highlight was Alexandra Hofrichter continuing her hot spring season, claiming another state championship. The day also saw an additional 3 Antigo Wrestling Club members winning matches, and a total of 10 individuals competing.

Hofrichter was able to add to her growing collection of championship trophies by winning the 152-pound bracket. Due to the lack of participants, the championship was determined by a best of 3 match series between Hofrichter and Z. Asymina Zwart of Wauwatosa, who competed for Ringers. Zwart recently won the 145-pound WWF Folkstyle state championship, so this was a battle of current state champions.

In the first match, Hofrichter was able to score first using an inside single leg to transition to a double leg for the initial two-point takedown 45 seconds into the match. Hofrichter was then able to use a hip bump to elevate Zwart and gain exposure for an additional 4 points, increasing her lead to 6-0. Zwart was able to secure a takedown of her own using a fireman’s carry at the 75 second mark. Hofrichter used a Russian tie off of Zwart’s collar tie attempt to hit an overhook throw and another 4 points and a 10-2 lead. Hofrichter was able to secure the pinfall victory at 1:50 of the first round off of that throw.

In the second match, Hofrichter tried an underhook hip toss 20 seconds into the match that led to a wild scramble with neither competitor gaining control nor exposure initially. Hofrichter was able to secure a single leg off of the scramble and snuck out the back door gaining the early 2-0 lead. A quick gut wrench followed, for another 2 points. Hofrichter then hit another overhook throw for 4 points, and after Zwart was able to escape danger, Hofrichter turned her with an armbar for the 10-0 technical fall again at the 1:50 mark of the first round.

Hofrichter, who recently claimed to 15th in the national rankings, is now a two-style state champion, and will look to continue her fantastic season at the Northern Plains Regional event next weekend.

Earning a spot on the podium as well was Nolan Kielcheski, with a 5th place finish in the 136-pound 14U division. After dropping early matches to the 3rd and 4th place finishes, Kielcheski met up with Jaxon Busse of Sarbacker Wrestling Academy in the 5th place match. Busse was able to score first, securing a feet to back double leg for 4 points one minute into the match. Busse would add another 2 points off of another double leg to end the first period up 6-0. At the beginning of the second round, Busse once again went for a double leg, this time Kielcheski was able to counter with a 4-point maneuver of his own, before Busse scored 2 points off of a reversal with exposure. Busse was then able to turn Kielcheski and had a nearfall situation for the next half minute. Kielcheski refused to give up, and was able to muscle his way off of his back and secure a headlock for the pinfall victory at 1:14 of the second round. Kielcheski will be looking for a double podium finish on the weekend, as he will be competing in Greco on Sunday.

Also picking up a victory on the day was Gideon Sass, competing as a Junior at 160 pounds. In his first-round match, Sass faced off with over Matthew Armitage of RT Elite. Armitage was able to score first, with a counter to an overhook throw attempt and picked up 2 points a minute into the period. Sass was then able to score on a pushout to cut the lead to 1-2 at the 1:45 mark of the first period. Sass would then use a front headlock to a nearside cradle to take a 3-2 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Armitage was able to score a pushout point 15 seconds into the period to tie the match at 3. Sass would regain the lead with another front headlock to a nearside cradle at the midpoint of the round. Sass would add an insurance point with 20 seconds remaining with a pushout, and won by a score of 6-3.

The final Antigo Wrestling Club member to pick up a victory on the day was Robby Hagerty, competing in the 16U 160-pound bracket. In the first round, Hagerty faced Cole Andren of the Amery Wrestling Club. Andren was able to score first 10 seconds into the match with a 4-point body lock, and added a gut wrench for an early 6-0 lead. Hagerty would respond with an armspin to cut the lead to 6-2. Another armspin by Hagerty was countered by Andren with a roll through, giving Andren an 8-2 lead. Hagerty and Andren would exchange reversals before Hagerty countered a gut wrench attempt with a head lock to tighten the match up to 9-5 at the end of the first period.

Andren would try to rush Hagerty to start the second period, and Hagerty remained calm under pressure and responded with a beautiful head throw that lead to the pin 14 seconds into the second period.

Also competing on the day for the Antigo Wrestling Club were Michael Hofrichter, Aiden Kielcheski, Danny Livermore, Logan Edwards, Hunter Cordova, and Olivia Hofrichter.

WWF Freestyle State Championships Results for Antigo

12U 108

Michael Hofrichter’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Mason Groskreutz (WESTFIELD) won by tech fall over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Birdyshaw (Wrestling Factory) won by tech fall over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (TF 11-0)

14U 92

Aidan Kielcheski’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Patrick Skrundz (Ringers) won by tech fall over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Brody Miess (Combat) won by tech fall over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

14U 136

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is 5th and has scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Elijah Terrell (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) (TF 11-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Marlon Muniz (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

5th Place Match – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) won by fall over Jaxon Busse (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy) (Fall 3:14)

16U 120

Danny Livermore’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Danny Livermore (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Drake Herm (Aviators) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Danny Livermore (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Aiden Slama (Team Nazar Training Center) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Junior 138

Logan Edwards’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Wisinski (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Nick Alexander (Wrightstown High School Wrestl) won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) (TF 19-8)

Junior 160

Gideon Sass’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) won by decision over Matthew Armitage (RT Elite) (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 2 – Matthew Rogge (Combat) won by tech fall over Gideon Sass (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Dolata (Mauston Golden Eagles) won by tech fall over Gideon Sass (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Girls Grades 6 – 8 136-145

Olivia Hofrichter’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Chloe LaRue (RT Elite) won by tech fall over Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) (TF 21-9)

Round 3 – Hailie Krueger (Aviators) won by tech fall over Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Girls Grades 9-12 144-152

Alexandra Hofrichter’s place is 1st and has scored 5.5 team points.

Round 1 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Z. Asymina Zwart (Ringers) (Fall 1:50)

Round 2 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) won by tech fall over Z. Asymina Zwart (Ringers) (TF 10-0)

16U 160

Robert Hagerty’s place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) won by fall over Cole Andren (Amery Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:14)

Quarterfinal – Peyton Bruner (Askren Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 2 – Nolan Schmidt (Aviators) won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Junior 285

Hunter Cordova’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.