Hofrichter Dominates Field at 2021 Northern Plains Regional Championships for Freestyle

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Competing at the prestigious Northern Plains Freestyle Regional Championships, 5 Antigo Wrestling Club members competed against competitors from 13 other states.

Once again finding herself at the top of the podium, Alexandra Hofrichter made short work of her opponents. In the first round, Hofrichter faced Abigail Ervasti of Minnesota. Ervasti came out aggressive, trying to score on a head throw as soon as the match started, but Hofrichter was able to duck under and stay out of danger. In the ensuing scramble, Ervasti attempted a double leg, which Hofrichter countered with a tight waist and far side leg roll through to score the initial points of the match. Hofrichter would keep the hold and roll through 4 more times, earning the technical fall victory with a score of 10-0 53seconds into the first round.

The championship match saw Hofrichter face Alexis Ritchie of Illinois, who took second place at 160 pounds at the Illinois Female State Tournament. Hofrichter score the first point of the match at the 12 second mark, using an overhook for a push out point. On the restart, Hofrichter used same side wrist control to secure an overhook with head proper head position, and then launched Ritchie straight to her back. Hofrichter would not allow Ritchie to improve her position, finishing with a victory by pinfall in 54 seconds. Hofrichter’s spring season will continue with a trip to Oklahoma for the National Dual Meet Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June and then USA Nationals in Fargo this July.

Also finding some success on the mat was Robby Hagerty. After a first round loss to Drew Torza of Illinois, Hagerty faced Ayden Cook of Florida. Hagerty was able to make short work of his Southern opponent, securing a takedown off of an arm spin 20 seconds into the match, and then controlled Torza’s arm and scored on 4 trapped arm gut wrenches for the 10-0 technical fall in 33 seconds.

In his final match, Hagerty faced Parker Peterson of Minnesota. Hagerty was able to score first, securing a 4-point head throw 66 seconds into the first period. Peterson was then able to counter a gut wrench attempt to score his first points of the match. Peterson secured a takedown on a single leg with 7 seconds remaining in the period to tie the score at 4.

In the second period, Peterson was able to score on a single leg, a counter to a double leg, and a double leg of his own to earn the 10-4 victory. Hagerty was able to get close to scoring on various techniques, but came up just short of earning points.

As an indication of the talent level seen at this tournament, Nolan Kielcheski had 3 matches. Nolan was competing in the 14U division, which consists of mostly 7th and 8th graders. The first was against Brayden Koester of Iowa, who was a triple crown state champion this year (winning Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco) and was also the 2020 Iowa state champion. His second match was against Keenan Sheridan, a qualifier for the South Dakota High School State Tournament. His third match was against Blake Smith of Illinois, who placed second at 7th-8th grade state.

Logan Edwards also had stiff competition, dropping a match to Boede Campbell of Ohio, a high school state qualifier, and Dyson Kunz, a Nebraska state champion.

Danny Livermore also faced a couple of quality opponents in Massey Odiotti of Illinois and Brecken Muench of Wisconsin, both of whom have had success in various tournaments this spring.

The Antigo Wrestling Club will continue practicing and working towards the upcoming National tournament. For Juniors and 16U, that will be in Fargo at the end of July, and for the younger wrestlers, that will be another trip to Wisconsin Dells at the end of June.

HS Girls 152

Alexandra Hofrichter’s place is 1st and has scored 17.5 team points.

Round 1 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Wisconsin) won by tech fall over Abigail Ervasti (Minnesota) (TF 10-0)

Round 2 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Wisconsin) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Wisconsin) won by fall over Alexis Ritchie (Illinois) (Fall 0:54)

Boys 16U 160

Robert Hagerty’s place is unknown and has scored 2.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Wisconsin) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Drew Torza (Illinois) won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Robert Hagerty (Wisconsin) won by tech fall over Ayden Cook (Florida) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Parker Peterson (Minnesota) won by decision over Robert Hagerty (Wisconsin) (Dec 10-4)

Boys 16U 120

Danny Livermore’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Danny Livermore (Wisconsin) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Massey Odiotti (Illinois) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Brecken Muench (Wisconsin) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

Junior Boys 138

Logan Edwards’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Wisconsin) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Boede Campbell (Ohio) won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (Wisconsin) (TF 12-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Dyson Kunz (Nebraska) won by tech fall over Logan Edwards (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

Boys 14U 136

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brayden Koester (Iowa) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Wisconsin) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Keenan Sheridan (South Dakota) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Wisconsin) (TF 10-0)

5th Place Match – Blake Smith (Illinois) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Wisconsin) (TF 12-2)