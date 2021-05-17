Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 24, 2021

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, May 24, 2021

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: County Board Room and via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve previous minutes.

4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #896 by Janie Dooley.

5. 9:30 A.M. Application for Grant of Variance #737 by Roger & Pam Tierman.

6. 10:00 A.M. Application for Grant of Variance #738 by Peter & Erika Milosevich III.

7. Modification #8 to Conditional Use Permit #725 (change of ownership).

8. Consider revising conditions of Conditional Use Permit #600 (remove expiration date).

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.