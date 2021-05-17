Antigo Times

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 24, 2021

By Antigo Times
May 17, 2021
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, May 24, 2021
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: County Board Room and via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #896 by Janie Dooley.
5. 9:30 A.M. Application for Grant of Variance #737 by Roger & Pam Tierman.
6. 10:00 A.M. Application for Grant of Variance #738 by Peter & Erika Milosevich III.
7. Modification #8 to Conditional Use Permit #725 (change of ownership).
8. Consider revising conditions of Conditional Use Permit #600 (remove expiration date).

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

