PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Letter from Publisher
By Antigo Times
May 14, 2021
How would you like to die?

Dear Reader,
Recently a close friend asked me how I would like to die. My response was, “Beyond a natural death?” He answered, “Yes.” My reply was that I didn’t want to die a parasite depending on the guilt of those who once knew me, loved me, and felt compelled to keep me from a nursing home.

My friend said, “I get it, but what’s a happy death for you?” I said, “A happy death would be to go peacefully at a not too late age before I no longer have control of either my mind or body or both… maybe with a half-finished single malt in one hand.”

After thinking about it a bit, I thought an ideal way to check out would be playing a role in saving a part of humanity from some tragedy—kind of like a burst of glory. I guess they’d shed a few more tears at the funeral but of course, I’d be dead.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

