Robby Hagerty and Nolan Kielcheski Lead Antigo Wrestling Club at Greco State

< ► > Jason Hohensee, Brian Edwards, Robby Hagerty, Logan Edwards, Nolan Kielcheski, Danny Livermore

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Head Greco Coach Brian Edwards led five Antigo Wrestling Club members into the daunting challenge of the WWF Greco state tournament on Sunday, May 9th.

Leading the charge was Robby Hagerty, who used a pair of victories in route to a 4th place finish. After a first round loss, Hagerty faced Tanner Rickman of Crass Trained. Hagerty was able to use good hip positioning on a double overhook position to secure a headlock and earn the pinfall victory in 38 seconds.

In the match to earn an opportunity to go for third place, Hagerty faced Elliott Anderson of Victory School of Wrestling. Anderson was able to score first using an overhook into an armspin for 4 points 17 seconds into the match. Hagerty would earn a push out point to cut the lead to 4-1 near the mid-point of the period. Near the end of the period Anderson was able to score with another 4-point armspin to take an 8-1 lead into the break.

Hagerty came out strong to start the second period, controlling the first 40 seconds with a front headlock, but just came up short being able to score points. Later on in the period, Hagerty was able to use a right-handed overhook to hit a head lock, this time earning the pinfall victory at 1:08 of the second period.

In the third-place match, Hagerty faced Ephraim Anglemyer of Beast Cage. Anglemyer was able to score first, using a cowcatcher to secure a takedown, before an immediate reversal by Hagerty earned the Antigo wrestler a reversal point. Anglemyer was able to hit a lateral from an over under position for 4 points and the 6-1 lead with 47 seconds left in the period. Hagerty would earn a pushout point 16 seconds later, and added another 2 points off a duck under to end the period with a score of 6-4.

The second period saw Anglemyer score on a drag for 2 points and increase his lead to 8-4. Hagerty would respond at the mid-point of the period with a double underhook throw that tied the match at 8. Hagerty would take the lead with 33 seconds remaining with a push out, but Anglemyer would be able to score with an over under lateral and secure the pinfall at the 3:58 mark. The 4th place finish was an impressive showing for Hagerty, and the future is bright for the Sophomore wrestler.

Making the podium for the second day in a row was Nolan Kielcheski, with a third-place finish in the 14U 136 division. Nolan earned his way to third place by defeating Brett Suchocki of Merrill. Kielcheski was able to counter an early headlock attempt by Suchocki with an impressive body lock feet to back throw that scored the first 4 points. Kielcheski then was able to score on a trio of gut wrenches to earn the technical fall victory in only 26 seconds. Kielcheski will be joining the high school team next year, and if this match was any indication, will be able to start scoring points for the varsity team early and often.

Also competing on the day for the Antigo Wrestling Club were Danny Livermore, Logan Edwards, and Hunter Cordova.

Up next for the Antigo Wrestling Club is Northern Plains Regionals, next weekend again in Wisconsin Dells.

WWF Greco-Roman State Championships Results for Antigo Wrestling Club

14U 136

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is 3rd and has scored 8.5 team points.

Round 1 – Owen Seffrood (Sarbacker Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brett Suchocki (Merrill) (TF 10-0)

Round 3 – Gage Losiewicz (Northern Exposure Wrestling) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

16U 120

Danny Livermore’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Mau (RT Elite) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Antigo Wrestling Club) (TF 11-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Danny Livermore (Antigo Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Mason Baumgartner (Prairie du Chien) won by tech fall over Danny Livermore (Antigo Wrestling Club) (TF 10-0)

Junior 138

Logan Edwards’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chandler Curtis (Lodi Wrestling Club) won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 1 – Nikita Adamov (Ringers) won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:22)

16U 160

Robert Hagerty’s place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Rossum (Freedom) won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) (TF 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) won by fall over Tanner Rickman (Crass Trained) (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Semi – Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) won by fall over Elliott Anderson (Victory School of Wrestling) (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match – Ephraim Anglemyer (Beast Cage) won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Northern Exposure/Antigo) (Fall 3:58)

Junior 285

Hunter Cordova’s place is 6th and has scored 8.0 team points.