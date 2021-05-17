WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the last two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County is 91 per 100,000 and the case activity remains MODERATELY HIGH. (WI Burden of Illness is 135.4 per 100,000 and the case activity remains HIGH).

Between 5/8/2021 and 5/14/2021:

– 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Langlade County Health Department.

– Age groups represented: 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65+

The CDC has released updated guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. These recommendations refer to non-health care settings, and school guidance has remained unchanged. For more information please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html

VACCINATION UPDATES:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

The community-based vaccination clinic in the state remains open in Marathon County at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

To find a vaccine provider near you please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment registration support call 844-684-1064.

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Friday May 14, 2021:

• 44.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• 38.9% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• In total (first and second doses) 13,562 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

Langlade County Health Service Center—1225 Langlade Road, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409-2795

Phone: 715-627-6250—Fax: 715-627-6391—Email: health@co.langlade.wi.us

Website: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Friday, May 14, 2021:

• Langlade County Health Department has administered 3966 total doses.

Individuals can register here http://forms.gle/tpHjKbUDGWkjEjA2A for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Langlade County Health Department, or they can call 715-627-6250.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH GRANT UPDATE:

As part of our grant activities, we are providing outreach to the HOMEBOUND population in our county. If you or a family member are considered homebound, and you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact us at 715-627-6250 to determine the best method to ensure a vaccine can be obtained.

