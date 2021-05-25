Wisconsin State Park System Increases Outdoor Capacities

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – With summer right around the corner, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that outdoor capacities for events, activities and outdoor facilities such as group campgrounds, open-air shelters and amphitheaters is increasing at properties across the State Park System.

The following changes are effective immediately:

Volunteer group sizes can increase to 350 people outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less

DNR-led and co-sponsored events such as naturalist activities, education programs, Friends hikes and candlelight events are now permitted for up to 350 people as long as events are outdoors

Outdoor-only concession activities can increase to 350 people

Outdoor group campsites will increase to maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Open air shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Special event group sizes will increase to 350

Commercial-use application group sizes will increase to 350

While enjoying Wisconsin’s state parks and other properties, visitors are expected to practice social distancing and follow the latest CDC guidelines.

Services and facilities open and available to the public include camping, bathroom facilities, dump/waste station facilities, accessible cabins, drive-up window service, concessions and firewood and open-air shelters/amphitheaters.

All other DNR facilities remain closed to the public, including nature centers, indoor group camps and headquarters. Annual park admission passes can be purchased online, over the phone by calling local properties directly, through open drive-up windows or at properties via self-registration stations.

Additionally, capacity closures may be in place at some properties this summer to promote social distancing and to help provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors. Visitors are encouraged to check out their favorite properties during the week, early in the morning or later in the afternoons or to visit a property that is new to them.

More information on the Wisconsin State Park System is available on the DNR website here.