Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Dave Zalewski

Athletes Name: Aaron Converse

Sport: Tennis

Description: Aaron joined the team with no tennis experience, but wanted a change from track. Since day one, he has worked hard to improve. He does whatever the coach asks of him. He has a good attitude during practice. His work ethic, and attitude is helping him progress in his skills as a tennis player. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.