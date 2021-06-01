Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
June 1, 2021
Submitted by: Coach Dave Zalewski

Athletes Name:  Aaron Converse

Sport: Tennis

Description: Aaron joined the team with no tennis experience, but wanted a change from track. Since day one, he has worked hard to improve. He does whatever the coach asks of him. He has a good attitude during practice. His work ethic, and attitude is helping him progress in his skills as a tennis player. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.

