Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/14/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, June 3rd

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street.

Saturday, June 5th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Superior Street. Two subjects had gotten into a verbal argument over an air conditioner. When one of the subjects finally left, he kicked at the door several times causing damage to the frame.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Neva Road and Century Avenue. A vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle on the east side of the intersection.

Officers responded to a report that a golf cart belonging to the Lions Club had been stolen at the fairgrounds. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the golf cart. They later received word that the cart had been found and was intact.

Sunday, June 6th

Officers responded to a report that a bike had been stolen at the fairgrounds. The reporting caller told officers that a male subject with longer hair and a Monster energy shirt took the bike and headed south towards the fairground entrance.

Tuesday, June 8th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Edison Street.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Neva Road. Multiple vehicles had nails in their tires.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Memory Lane.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on Neva Road.

Officer responded to a call from a female on Edison Street reporting that a vehicle crashed into her trailer that was attached to their Chevy Silverado. There was some damage to the trailer.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 2nd

Officers received a call from a male on Cty. Rd. Z reporting that his chainsaw was missing from the vehicle that he crashed that past weekend. The caller told officers the brand name of the chainsaw.

Officers received a call from a subject reporting disorderly conduct at an address on Sawyer Lake Road. The caller told officers that they had been doing some remodeling work at a residence and they were having issues with the tenant that lived upstairs. The caller said that the residence had a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and that the subject was leaving the gas on and not lighting the stove causing the apartment to fill with gas. The caller told officers that they had reported this to the landlord. Then, at approximately 2pm the day before, the upstairs tenant confronted the caller about the comments to the landlord. A verbal argument ensued and the tenant spit in the reporting persons face. Officers left a message with the property owner.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45. There were no injuries and no road blockage.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on North Shore Road. There was a brush fire, approximately 10×10 in size, getting near a phone box. The Elcho Fire Department was on the scene.

Wednesday, June 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. S and Loop Road. Officers located 2 male subjects in the ditch, but no vehicle. The vehicle was located at Cty Rd. S and Spring Road. The vehicle was towed. The subjects were transported for a blood draw and later released.