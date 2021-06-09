Antigo Public Library and Funtime Antigo Partner for Skate Day

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

On Thursday, June 17th, a portion of the parking lot behind the Antigo Public Library will be blocked off from noon to 6PM for a community test drive of Funtime Antigo’s new modular skating ramps.

Funtime Antigo, an indoor skate park and gaming lounge, opened recently with the mission of providing a safe and fun hangout for local youth. The business offers console and PC gaming, biweekly Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering events, skating, snacks, and access to a variety of streaming services. The business recently expanded, adding a new dedicated skating space. Some of those new skating ramps, along with the necessary equipment, will be visiting the library, and will be available for test-skating free of charge.

“Since we both serve young people, partnering with Funtime Antigo seemed like a natural move,” said youth services librarian Steph Cherrywell. “Our hope is that this will raise the visibility of both organizations to local kids and introduce them to some of what we have to offer.”

Those with questions or comments should contact the Antigo Public Library at 715-623-3724 or scherrywell@antigopl.org. General information about library programs is available on the library’s website at antigopl.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/antigopl. For more information about Funtime Antigo, visit funtimeantigo.com.