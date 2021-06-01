Antigo Public Library Hosts Slime-Making Workshop

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On Saturday, June 5, beginning at 2PM, the Antigo Public Library will host a slime-making workshop for kids and families. Participants will be provided with utensils, recipes, and ingredients for various slimes, from basic slime to more exotic varieties such as kinetic dough and crystal.

“The first slime-making workshop we hosted was an unexpectedly huge draw, and dramatically exceeded our attendance expectations,” said youth services librarian Steph Cherrywell. “I chose this as the first event of our summer 2021 calendar in the hopes of bringing in lots of kids so that they can find out about the many other events we have planned.”

As with most of the library’s on-site programs this summer, the event will be held outside, with tables set up on the north side of the building. While attendees will be able to access restrooms and drinking fountains through the building’s front doors, the main library will remain closed during the event. Like all Antigo Public Library programs, the slime-making workshop is open to the public and presented free of charge.

Those with questions or comments about the event should contact the Antigo Public Library at 715-623-3724 or scherrywell@antigopl.org. General information about library programs is available on the library’s website at antigopl.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/antigopl.