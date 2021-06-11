Antigo Public Library Partners with 4-H for Animal-Themed Events

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Antigo Public Library will be partnering with 4-H educator Holly Luerssen for a series of events tying in to the library’s summer reading theme, Tails and Tales.

Three events will be held outdoors on the north side of the library at 1 PM – “You Are My Porcupine” on Tuesday, June 15th, “Animal Musicians Rule” on Tuesday, July 13th, and “Magic Dragons” on Tuesday, August 10th. Participants will learn about the day’s topic, experience other activities such as magic tricks or music making, and receive a complimentary take-and-learn kit to take home afterwards.

A 4-H showcase will also be held on Wednesday, July 21st, from 5 PM to 6:30 PM, in which local 4-H members will share their projects. All events are free, and all community members are invited to attend.

“We’re very excited to be working with 4-H this summer,” said the Antigo Public Library’s head of youth services, Steph Cherrywell. “I can’t wait to see the projects at the showcase!”

Those with questions or comments about the events should contact the library at715-623-3724 or scherrywell@antigopl.org. General information about library programs is available on the library’s website at antigopl.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/antigopl.