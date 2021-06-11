Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 6/16/21

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 6/16/21

By Antigo Times
June 11, 2021
100
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the May 12 and 19 and June 9, 2021 Meetings
2. Change Council Rules to Allow for Payment of a Per Diem for the Representative Appointed to the Library Board
3. Cleaning Contract for City Hall, Fire Department, and Street Department with Antigo Building Maintenance
4. Refill Position in Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, Eliminate Lead Office Position, and Hire to Allow for Job Training from Current Employee
5. Purchase of Fire Boots & Fire Helmet from CIP

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

DATCP Announces 2021 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin ...

Next Article

WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.