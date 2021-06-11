City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 6/16/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the May 12 and 19 and June 9, 2021 Meetings

2. Change Council Rules to Allow for Payment of a Per Diem for the Representative Appointed to the Library Board

3. Cleaning Contract for City Hall, Fire Department, and Street Department with Antigo Building Maintenance

4. Refill Position in Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, Eliminate Lead Office Position, and Hire to Allow for Job Training from Current Employee

5. Purchase of Fire Boots & Fire Helmet from CIP

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

