Community Calendar for 6/14/21 to 6/21/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 16th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & June 18th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for June will be – Chicken, beef, vegetable broth (low or no salt).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 14th & June 21st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 16th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 14th & June 21st 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Mueller’s Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – Scott Kirby June 14th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

You Are My Porcupine June 15th 1-2pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Let’s explore the world of porcupines through story and learning about the importance of porcupines in nature. Participants will receive a take and learn kit to learn more at home. Presented in cooperation with 4-H. Located outside the library in the grassy area north of the building. For more information, call Steph at 715-623-3724.

Oneida County Courthouse Blood Drive June 16th 8:30am-12:30pm Oneida County Courthouse, 1 S. Oneida Ave., Rhinelander. To schedule your lifesaving appointment, please call (800) 280-4102. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and search for sponsor code ON88. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment.

Free Workshop – I’ve Got The Interview, Now What?” June 16th 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. There will be a live presenter, but you can attend from any computer or phone with internet access! Please call 715-378-7737 to register.

Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular June 16th 2-3pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Silly science experiments for the whole family, performed by Dr. Cletus T. Beaker. Located outside the library at the grassy area on the north side of the building. For more information, call Steph at 715-623-3724.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 16th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather and attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information call 715-216-3418.

Car Seat Fitting Station June 16th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by Certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. A brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Elcho Music in the Park – Lovin’ Country June 16th 6pmThe Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Music in the Park – Thunder Country June 17th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Dining Room Chair Workshop June 18th 8am-4pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This is a Stickley style chair workshop taught by leading furniture expert, Tom Gallenberg. This custom dining room chair course will take you step by step through the process of planning, designing and building your own custom chair. All participants of this course will practice by building their own chair during the class. The cost of the course includes the lumber for the chair (Ash or Cherry), upholstery materials and oil finish. If you have further questions or want to use different lumber please call Tom Gallenberg at 715-853-7241.

Antigo Farmer’s Market June 19th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it.

Langlade County 4-H Horse & Pony Project Open Fun Speed Show June 19th 9am open arena, 10am show. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Age groups for event: Tiny Tot (10 & under), 11-14, 15-18, 19-54, 54+. *Negative Coggins Required *Helmets Required while mounted (4-H rule) *Boots must be worn in all classes. *Running the gate is NOT allowed *Must be signed up for the class before the start of the class * Please clean up around your trailer before leaving. Classes: $3.00 entry fee per class for Tiny Tot & Children’s Divisions. Classes:$5.00 entry fee per class for Intermediate, Senior & Senior/Senior Divisions. Jackpot Classes $10.00 entry fee per class. 80% payback down to 3rd Place. Office Fee: $5.00 per horse / rider. Current Coggins Test & Release Form must be signed. Food available on the grounds. Spectators enter for free. Please call 715-216-3077 or 715-627-4123 with any questions.

Laona’s 4th Annual Summer Festival June 19th 9am-4pm Soup Kettle Park, Laona. Vendors of all different venues will be available with their wares. Great food, baked goods, music, art, crafts, and more! Admission is FREE and open to everyone! We hope to see you there! For more information, go to www.laonaareachamber.com.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Brat Fry and Bake Sale June 19th 10am- 1pm at the Brat Barn in Elcho.

Fireworks Country Fireworks Extravaganza June 19th 1-11:30pm Fireworks Country, W18862 Hwy. 29, Wittenberg. See the largest fireworks show in central Wisconsin. There will also be pedal tractor pulls, mini rod & truck pulls and live music. For more information, please call 715-881-2111.

Leopolis Booster Club’s Kids Free Fishing Day June 20th 9am-2pm Leopolis Pond, Leopolis. Must be accompanied by parent, free prizes for winners, refreshments available.

Meet a Police K9 Officer June 21st 3-4pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Meet Natscho, a K9 officer with the Antigo Police Department. Learn about police dog training and what a K9 does at work, and then see a bite demonstration! Located outside the library in the grassy area north of the building. Call 715-623-3724 for more information.

Music in the Park – The Silhouttes June 21st Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting June 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting June 16th 6:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting June 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June 16th, June 20th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous June 14th, June 15th, June 18th & June 19th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group June 15th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.