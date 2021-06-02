Community Calendar for 6/7/21 to 6/14/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 9th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & June 11th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for June will be – Chicken, beef, vegetable broth (low or no salt).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 7th & June 14th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 9th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive pre-packed bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Emerging Talents Art Show May 29th-June 13th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. An exhibit of original art by Wittenberg & Birnamwood students, K-12 grade. The show is open on Saturdays & Sundays 11am-3pm with a special reception 6/13 following the Wittenberg Community Days Parade. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 7th & June 14th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Mueller’s Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Music in the Park – Mojoe & Flipside June 7th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Tuesday Geezer Bike Ride June 8th 10:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start at 10:30am from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town and county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday Concert Series – Open Tab June 8th 6-8pm WOW Art Park, Vinal St., Wittenberg. Free admission. Treats for sale. Donations are welcome. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic or snacks. In case of bad weather, the concert will move to the WOWSPACE. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Music in the Park – River Street Band June 10th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Birdies & Bogeys Golf Outing June 11th Maplewood Golf Course , N9240 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. Everyone is invited to join the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce for a day on the course at Maplewood Golf Course. Get your 4-person team together for a day of fun. The scramble will follow a typical best-ball format with a shotgun start. The golf outing includes hole-in one prizes, door prizes, raffles, and more. Your registration covers green fees for all 18 holes, electric golf cart, dinner, special event prizes and door prizes. Whether you are a scratch golfer or a real duffer, register your 4-person team online today. Online registration https://conta.cc/2PLExPl

Elcho Community Pavilion Chicken & Fish Dinner June 11th 4pm Lamar Elcho Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Chicken & Fish (broiled fish & fried chicken), potatoes, coleslaw & custard. Bar opens at 4pm. Serving food at 5pm. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Annual Clifford Hausmann Memorial Vietnam Veteran Picnic June 11th 4-7:30pm Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. This picnic is held to honor those who served in Vietnam along with all veterans of the armed forces. For more information, please call 715-623-3633.

Antigo Farmer’s Market June 12th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 603 6th Avenue, Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food, and make connections with the people that grew it

5th Avenue Grand Opening Party June 12th 8:30am 5th Ave., Antigo. Celebrate the 5th Avenue Antigo event will feature a waffle breakfast at 8:30am to benefit AVAIL, games, entertainment, food and refreshments throughout the day, a beer garden and live music with Slab Band from 6-10pm.

Antigo Trout Unlimited Kid’s Fishing Day June 12th 9am-2pm City Park, 231 Aurora Street, Antigo. For more information, please call 715-623-3633.

14th Annual Wittenberg Community Days June 12th-13th Sat. 2-11pm, Sun. 12-5pm Washington Park, Webb St., Wittenberg. All day games & activities, inflatables for the kids, food, beer, music at 7pm by “Johnny Wad” and huge fireworks display at dusk. On Sunday, there will be a parade at noon, kid’s games and a money dig. For more information, please call 715-881-2111.

Music in the Park – Scott Kirby June 14th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting June 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting June 9th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com

Antigo Common Council Meeting June 9th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June 9th, June 13th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous June 7th, June 8th, June 11th & June 12th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group June 8th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs June 9th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

