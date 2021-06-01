Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalLocal Interest
Hyland Lakes Lions Club Scholarship Winner

Hyland Lakes Lions Club Scholarship Winner

By Antigo Times
June 1, 2021
240
0

FROM THE HYLAND LAKES LIONS CLUB

On Sunday, May 23, 2021 Elcho High School held their Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Deborah Hatfield member of the Scholarship Committee as well as secretary of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club presented Allison Fischer with the Clubs Scholarship for $500.00; also pictured is her father, Daniel.

Allison plans to further her education at Northcentral Technical College in Dental Hygiene.

Her grandfather, Frank (Michael) was a long time member of Hyland Lakes Lions Club.  The Lions Organization’s motto is “We Serve” and is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.3 million members in 200 plus countries and 142,000 clubs worldwide.

Previous Article

Antigo City Wide Garage Sale – Sale ...

Next Article

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.