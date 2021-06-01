Hyland Lakes Lions Club Scholarship Winner

FROM THE HYLAND LAKES LIONS CLUB

On Sunday, May 23, 2021 Elcho High School held their Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Deborah Hatfield member of the Scholarship Committee as well as secretary of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club presented Allison Fischer with the Clubs Scholarship for $500.00; also pictured is her father, Daniel.

Allison plans to further her education at Northcentral Technical College in Dental Hygiene.

Her grandfather, Frank (Michael) was a long time member of Hyland Lakes Lions Club. The Lions Organization’s motto is “We Serve” and is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.3 million members in 200 plus countries and 142,000 clubs worldwide.