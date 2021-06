Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Jason Richard Diels, Town of Rolling and Whitney Jeanne Hays, Town of Rolling

Timothy Paul Shuman, Town of Ackley and Megumi Wake, Town of Ackley

Kory Richard Walters, Town of Upham and Mindalyn Marie Piper, Town of Upham

Christopher Allen Wescott, City of Antigo and Kayla Jo Steidl, City of Antigo

Aaron Joseph Turcotte, Town of Ackley and Christina Marie Schacht, City of Antigo

Ronnie Duane Barger, Town of Antigo and Jacqueline Sue Clark, City of Utica

Andrew Glynn DeLange, City of Antigo and Faina Sharipzianova, City of Antigo

Collin Michael Burkhardt, City of Antigo and Alysson Rae Schaal, City of Antigo

Derek Chisum Reeves, Town of Polar and Jessica Marie Matucheski, Town of Polar

Charles Edward Rector Jr., City of Antigo and Skye Amber Spencer, City of Antigo

Casey Jay Schroepfer, Town of Peck and Alicia Lynn Fassbender, Town of Peck

Jamie Joseph Zupon, City of Antigo and Samantha Rae Kucirek, City of Antigo

Christa Lee Darnell, Town of Polar and Holly Lynn Zarling, Town of Polar

Bryan Anthony Peters, Village of White Lake and Sarah Louise Stegall, Village of White Lake