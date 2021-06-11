New AVA Art Gallery Opening

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) Gallery Director Rosemary Bauknecht straightens one of the first pieces of art to be hung in the new AVA Art Gallery on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Society Museum. The Gallery's 2021 Summer in the Northwoods show opens this Saturday, June 12. A free public reception will be held Friday June 18 from 5-7 pm at the gallery.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

When AVA’s 2021 Summer in the Northwoods show opens June 12, it will open in the all new AVA Art Gallery on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Society Museum. In addition to new gallery track lighting, the gallery will have all new art panels.

Gallery Director Rosemary Bauknecht and her gallery committee has coordinated the painting of the new gallery and the installation of the panels and the new track lighting.

The Summer in the Northwoods show will feature the work of 20 area artists. Several of these artists will be displaying their work in the AVA gallery for the first time. More than 100 pieces of art have been entered. All are available for purchase.

The show will be judged by Tonahawk artist David Kapszukiewicz, (Dave Kaps). Kaps holds a BA in Art Education from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. Originally from Gilman, Wisconsin, Kapszukiewicz was a graphic designer all his working life. He attended the Kewaunee Academy of Fine Art from 2007 to 2011.

Cash awards as well as ribbons will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers. Honorable mention ribbons will be awared at the discretion of the judge.

AVA artists will be hosting a free public wine and cheese reception at the AVA Gallery in the Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo, Friday, June 18 from 5pm to 7pm. The public is invited. A medley of both white and red wines will be available courtesy of bbJacks. Visitors to the gallery will also have the opportunity to sample a select variety of award-winning Sartori cheeses. There will be voting at the reception to select the winners of both the “People’s Choice” and “Artist’s Choice” awards.