Page Turner Adventures to Provide Virtual Shows through Antigo Public Library This Summer

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Public library has partnered with the childrens’ entertainment company Page Turner Adventures to provide virtual programs this summer. Page Turner Adventures, developed by Emmy-award-winning creators Jill Ross Nadler and Kenny Mikey, will be presenting four weeks of five shows each, including comedy and adventure segments, read-alouds, interviews with authors, and crafts—supplies for which will be available each week at the Antigo Public Library.

“We transform kids into Storyologists and send them into our Once Upon a TIME MACHINE, where they explore stories from the inside out,” the show’s creators said of the program. Page Turner Adventures has toured nationally and internationally, provided shows to thousands of schools, and created content for PBS, Fox Kids, the Travel Channel, and Scholastic.

Page Turner Adventures will launch on June 7 and will remain accessible by Antigo Public Library patrons throughout the summer. More information about the show may be seen on pageturneradventures.com.

Those with questions or comments about the show should contact the Antigo Public Library at 715-623-3724 or scherrywell@antigopl.org. General information about library programs is available on the library’s website at antigopl.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/antigopl.