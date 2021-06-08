Public Hearing Notice for the Langlade County Board of Adjustment for 6/21/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: County Board Room, Safety Building, 840 Clermont Street, Antigo

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, June 21, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the County Board Room, Safety Building on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #739 by Kenneth & Tiffany Baumgardt, W14151 Westpoint Dr., Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578. Request permission to place a new home to within 50’ of Deepwoods Lake (75’ req), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(6)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Long Lake-Water Power Lake Plat all Lots 8-9-10 & E1/2 of Lot 11 Block 4 NKA CSM V10 P23, Section 11 and 14, T33N, R10E, Town of Upham (Parcel #030-1395).

2. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #740 by David & Kathy Mueller, N9659 N. Summit Ln., Summit Lake, WI 54485. Request permission to place an addition onto a garage & come within 1.5’ of property line (7.5’ req), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.06(2) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt Gov’t Lot 1, Section 35, T34N, R10E, being Lot 1 CSM V7 P135, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-0636.001).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT