PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Best St. Patrick’s

Day Ever

Dear Reader,

Have you ever thought of spending St. Patrick’s Day in the place where it all started – Ireland, the Emerald Isle?

Imagine you and your family and friends hoisting a pint of Ireland’s best at an Irish pub and enjoying the warm hospitality of the famously welcoming Irish. This is not hard to accomplish. Just go to www.toursmmc.com to learn more and sign up for an 8 day trip to Ireland. Our travel partner, Adelman Discoveries, will do all the rest so that come next March 17th, you can experience the most authentic St. Patrick’s Day ever.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even meet a leprechaun or two that will lead you to a pot of gold.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher